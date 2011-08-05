BRUSSELS The European Central Bank could buy Italian and Spanish government bonds as long as these countries took measures to ease their budgetary problems, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Friday.

"I certainly think the central bank is ready to take significant measures to help the situation," the Belgian central bank governor said. "But first countries need to take measures."

Asked if once this work was done the ECB could buy the bonds, Coene added: "We already did it in the case of Greece, Portugal and Ireland, so I don't see why there would be let's say a sort of veto against that possibility."

His comments suggested there would be no imminent move on the part of the central bank to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

The ECB resumed buying government bonds from the market on Thursday in a bid to calm growing turmoil, but an official source said at that stage it had no plans to extend initial buying of Portuguese and Irish debt to Italy and Spain.

EURO AT RISK

Coene warned that the euro itself was at risk unless there was further integration of economic policymaking.

"Political integration needs to take a giant step forward in Europe if we want to maintain this currency. That's clearly the choice we are facing today," he said during the interview with La Premere radio station.

He added that Europe needed to move towards a common euro zone bond to help solve the bloc's debt crisis.

Europe's top economics official Olli Rehn said that policymakers should continuously look at the powers of Europe's bailout fund and that the new scope it was granted at an emergency summit last month must be swiftly implemented.

He added that EU officials would also look at longer-term options, including the idea of common euro zone bonds, and would present a report after the summer.

"To be effective the EFSF needs to be credible and respected by the markets. And therefore we need to be continuously assessing it, once up and running, in its objective form with these goals in mind," he said.

