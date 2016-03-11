BRUSSELS The European Central Bank must ask itself whether inflation of 2 percent is a realistic medium-term target, former ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

A day after the ECB cut its main refinancing rate to zero and raised its monthly asset purchases to 80 billion euros (£62 billion), Coene, who headed the Belgian central bank until March 2015, was asked whether the ECB should abandon its target of inflation close to but below 2 percent.

"The two - growth and inflation - go hand-in-hand. The ECB must ask itself if 2 percent inflation is realistic," he told Belgian business daily De Tijd. "Frankfurt does ask itself that question. They are not blind to reality."

Coene also said there were limits to the extent that the ECB could drive interest rates below zero.

"At a certain moment it becomes more interesting to hold cash despite, for example, the cost of storing it. That limits the room for manoeuvre of the ECB," Coene said.

The former Belgian central bank chief said critics should not forget that the falling price of oil had limited the ECB's power to drive up inflation from levels close to and below zero.

China's economic slowdown, the refugee crisis, Middle East tensions and uncertainty about the next U.S. president were also capping investment.

"We should also not forget that the circumstances have changed. We can gradually forget the idea of economic growth of 2 to 3 percent per year. Low population and productivity growth work against that," he said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Gareth Jones)