FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will only buy bonds on the secondary market to ensure the transmission of monetary policy, and transmission is working satisfactorily at the moment, ECB policymaker Luc Coene was quoted as saying.

French policymaker Benoit Coeure's comments earlier this month that the bond programme was still an option for the bank provoked speculation some policymakers could be pressing for it to restart buying to ease pressure on Italy and Spain in Europe's debt crisis.

Several policymakers since have stressed Coeure's comments were just a statement of fact and that the bank is not leaning that way, signs there may be a split on the issue.

"(Reactivation) will depend on the condition that monetary policy signals be well transmitted through the system, and that is going to be the only criterion based on which the Governing Council will judge whether a reactivation is needed or not," Coene told newsagency MNI.

"We think that for the moment there is no problem with the transmission."

The Belgian also said that recent discussion about exiting nonstandard measures, with the charge led by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, is about whether to prepare for it, not whether to start the exit immediately.

"All this discussion about exiting is not about effectively exiting, but about reflecting on the ways and means when the opportunity arises," he said. "Its implementation is certainly not on the table yet, but it doesn't mean that we shouldn't think about it."

Separately, Coene's colleague Josef Bonnici told MNI that the ECB's interest rates are already very low and that the bailout funds should take over providing support to beleaguered euro zone states.

"I would hope that the EFSF and then eventually the ESM will start becoming even more active in providing the necessary support that might be required depending on the circumstances," Malta's Bonnici was quoted as saying.

Austria's central bank governor, Ewald Nowotny expressed his disappointment that the U.S. had not put in any money to boost the IMF's firepower.

"What I regret is that the U.S. is not participating, although they claim to have a major role in the IMF. I think it would have been to be expected that they would also take part in this action," he told the Wall Street Journal.

He said the ECB would retain a steady hand approach to its support measures but fired back at France's call for the ECB to steer the euro's exchange rate to boost growth in the 17-country. bloc.

"Some politicians that are very oriented toward national thinking will have to learn this. I'm not nervous at all. The ECB has an extremely strong position where it cannot be attacked by a single politician, from wherever they come."

