PRINCETON Europe should agree on a common method for handling crippled banks and create a new body to manage such problems, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"It is vital to break the feedback loop between bank and sovereign credit which lies at the very heart of the current crisis," Coeure said in a speech at Princeton University.

"I therefore believe that the 'Financial Compact' should include a harmonised regime for bank resolution and, further ahead, a single European agency responsible for deposit insurance and for winding down failed banks."

Coeure joined the ECB's influential six-member Executive Board, part of its larger 23-man policymaking Governing Council, at the start of the year.

Earlier this month he ruffled the feathers of some of the other top policymakers at the bank, with a string of comments which sparked speculation that the bank could dust off its controversial bond purchase programme to calm the recent flare up of the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, writing by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)