FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymaker Benoit Coeure has called for permanent currency swap lines between the world's major central banks to stabilise financial markets.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the ECB, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in response to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe at the height of the crisis.

"While swap agreements have so far been set up with a high level of urgency, it is worth considering a framework of permanent stand-by swap lines," Coeure said in a speech given in Zurich on Tuesday and published on Friday.

"Empirical evidence and anecdotal feedback suggest that market participants see them as a useful safety net, also in times of limited usage," he added.

Coeure, who oversees the market operations department at the ECB, also stressed that the central bank's measures to help ease banks' funding stains were of temporary nature.

"The ECB should not act as a substitute to euro area capital markets on a durable basis," Coeure said.

He repeated his calls for a single European agency responsible for deposit insurance and winding down failed banks.

"If one wishes to reap the benefits of financial integration while delivering financial stability, one must be willing to give up at least partially national autonomy in financial regulation," Coeure said.

The Fed set up dollar swaps with the ECB and the Swiss National Bank in December 2007. It increased those lines when Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 and opened swaps with Japan, Canada and England.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Myra MacDonald)