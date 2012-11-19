Benoit Coeure, Treasury Chief Economist, reacts as he speaks the day after France nominated him as a candidate for the executive board of the European Central Bank at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS The European Central Bank remit to supervise banks should extend to all banks, a senior ECB policymaker said in the text of a speech to be delivered on Monday, warning that restricting its scope could result in a two-tier system of banking.

"It is crucial that all banks are covered by the SSM (single supervisory mechanism)," ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said in a speech to be delivered in Brussels.

"A two-tier system would result in an uneven playing field, effectively segmenting the banking sector, which is precisely what we are trying to repair," he said.

Coeure also said that credibility of the euro area could be improved with stricter budget enforcement, citing the example of giving a European Commissioner the power to intervene in national budgets.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott)