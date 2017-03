Benoit Coeure, Treasury Chief Economist, reacts as he speaks the day after France nominated him as a candidate for the executive board of the European Central Bank at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LISBON There have been increasing signs of stabilisation in the euro area in recent months, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"Thanks to the actions of EU governments and the ECB, and with IMF support, signs of stabilisation in the euro area have been increasing in recent months," he said, according to the text of a speech to be held in Lisbon.

