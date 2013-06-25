Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON The European Central Bank needs to ensure the Federal Reserve's plan to dial back its stimulus programme does not have an adverse impact on euro zone bond yields, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.

"We, as the ECB, will also have to make sure that the level of yield and the slope of the yield curve remains appropriate for our monetary policy stance and we have a range of standard and non-standard measures that we can use to deliver that," Coeure said in a question and answer session at a Euromoney conference.

"We have full trust in the ability of the U.S. Federal Reserve to be on top of the exit path, of the exit measures and make sure that any non-standard measures will be unwound in an orderly way."

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)