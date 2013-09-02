Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN The European Central Bank's government-bond-buying programme is not just rhetoric, but ready to be activated when needed, the central bank's Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

The ECB introduced an unlimited bond-purchase programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), a year ago as markets started betting on the breakup of the common currency, but it has not actually bought any sovereign debt yet.

"OMTs are not just words: the ECB is fully prepared to use them," Coeure said in the text of a speech at an event in Berlin organised by the Centre for Economic Policy Research.

Imposing any constraints on the OMT would weaken its effectiveness and make it more difficult for the ECB to ensure it can keep prices stable, as its mandate dictates, Coeure added.

