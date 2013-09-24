HELSINKI The European Central Bank will ensure that banks have access to enough funds, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday, but added that the central bank had not discussed specific tools to be used.

"There is clear commitment by Governing Council to ensure liquidity conditions remain ample," Coeure told a news conference at the Bank of Finland.

Asked about the long-term refinancing operations (LTRO) as an option to keep down money market rates, Coeure said: "LTRO is part of the possible instruments. But there has been no specific discussions on what could be the right instrument in case there will be a need for the ECB to act."

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Ron Askew)