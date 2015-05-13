FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will monitor for severe imbalances in the financial sector but believes that any such risk is currently contained, a senior policy maker said in comments released on Wednesday.

The remarks address the concerns of some economists, who fear that record low borrowing costs and money printing by the ECB could fuel bubbles, for instance, in property markets.

"We take financial stability risk seriously and monitor closely whether severe imbalances are emerging in the financial sector," Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, told a conference in a speech released on Wednesday.

"In this context, we consider the financial stability risks related to our policy measures to be contained."

