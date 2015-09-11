Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FRANKFURT Economic growth in the euro zone is still too weak to create a sufficient number of jobs, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a French newspaper group EBRA on Friday.

"Growth is still not strong enough to create a sufficient number of jobs," Coeure told the group.

"When inflation is weak, the best way to bring it up to the 2 percent objective is to support economic activity," Coeure said. "Today, therefore, growth and employment are prerequisites for price stability."

