PARIS The European Central Bank will decide whether to strengthen its quantitative easing programme next month as it seeks to push inflation back towards its target of near 2 percent, executive board member Benoit Coeure said.

No decision has been taken yet and "the debate is open", since the recovery in the euro zone remains weak and inflation expectations are ceasing to progress, Coeure told the newspaper Le Figaro in an interview to be published Thursday that was released to media on Wednesday.

Economic projections in December will help the ECB decide, he said.

The ECB is not obliged to act now, he said, adding: "We take our decisions based on the economy and not on financial markets."

The key question was whether certain factors, such as the drop in the price of raw materials, were temporary or whether they would prevent a return to inflation close to 2 percent over the long term.

In the latter case, "additional measures would be taken", Coeure said. "We will decide in December based on the information at our disposal."

The ECB wants to keep inflation below but close to 2 percent over the medium term. In March, it began a programme of buying government bonds to flood the euro zone with cash and accelerate price growth, now stifled by weak economies and cheap energy.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the ECB was examining whether to buy municipal bonds of cities such as Paris or regions like Bavaria as part of preparations for the next rate-setting meeting of policy-setters on Dec. 3, according to people with knowledge of a possible extension to its money-printing scheme.

Coeure told Le Figaro the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in December would not have a direct effect on the ECB's decision.

"Today, the risks weighing on growth and inflation are downward," Coeure said.

The ECB would best serve euro zone citizens by respecting its mandate for inflation to return to near 2 percent, he said.

The ECB is aware that low interest rates "also have negative effects, particularly on savings" and could put financial stability at risk if they last too long, he said.

"We don't wish for this monetary policy to last too long, but we will apply it as long as necessary given our mandate," he said, adding that it was up to governments to make the necessary reforms to boost confidence and growth.

