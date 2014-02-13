FRANKFURT The European Central Bank would take action to bring inflation back up if it saw a danger of prices rising too slowly in the medium term, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

In January, annual inflation in the 18-country bloc was 0.7 percent, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, but the central bank sees it rising slowly to its target.

"If we see any downside risk to medium-term price stability, then we would have to act, that has been very clear," Coeure told lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels.

(Writing by Sakari Suoninen)