NEW YORK The decline in euro zone inflation is a cause for concern, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.

"What is also a matter of concern is a decline in headline inflation and core inflation," the ECB's foreign envoy told an audience of Wall Street bankers, analysts and economists at an event in New York.

Euro zone annual inflation stood at 0.4 percent in October - far below the ECB's medium term target of below but close to 2 percent.

