FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
PARIS The European Central Bank has the means to reduce exceptionally high liquidity in the euro zone but the time has not yet come to do that, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
"We've got instruments that allow us to withdraw liquidity if necessary in the form of deposits or through the issue of certificates of deposits," Coeure said in an interview with BFM Business radio.
"So when the time comes we will have all the instruments to do it, but it's not currently in the cards," he added.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
LONDON Tourists are heading back to Europe, and the recovery is showing up in everything from rising hotel bookings to tax-free shopping and air traffic, leading to a brighter earnings outlook for travel and leisure companies.