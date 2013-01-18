PARIS The European Central Bank has the means to reduce exceptionally high liquidity in the euro zone but the time has not yet come to do that, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"We've got instruments that allow us to withdraw liquidity if necessary in the form of deposits or through the issue of certificates of deposits," Coeure said in an interview with BFM Business radio.

"So when the time comes we will have all the instruments to do it, but it's not currently in the cards," he added.

