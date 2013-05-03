Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) gestures during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT European Central Bank will keep its monetary policy loose for as long as needed, but has all the necessary tools at its disposal to unwind crisis measures when it sees inflation risks, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Coeure also said there could be some advantages to permanently overallotting liquidity, while also highlighting potential pitfalls of such a move.

"Current underlying economic conditions still imply that the monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as needed," Coeure said in the text of a speech for delivery in Geneva.

"The ECB has all the instruments at hand to ensure a smooth exit if risks to medium term price stability should materialise," he added.

