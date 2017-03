Benoit Coeure, Treasury Chief Economist, speaks the day after France nominated him as a candidate for the executive board of the European Central Bank at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LISBON Portugal has made a strong progress in adjusting its economy, but has to carry on implementing reforms to ride out its crisis, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"Portugal has to move on with the implementation of reforms ... It has made impressive progress," he said in Lisbon, adding that the country's efforts have been rewarded with its successful return to bond markets last month.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)