PARIS The resolution of the euro zone debt crisis will depend not only on the decisions of the European Central Bank and regulators but also on governments carrying out reforms, ECB executive baord member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

"The resolution of the euro zone crisis does not mainly depend on regulatory decisions nor decisions taken by the ECB," Coeure told a conference in Paris.

"It depends mainly on the will and commitment of states to reform their economies on the one hand and on the other to improve the functioning of the euro zone, which is to say the institutions that allow it to be more resilent to shocks like those we've seen since 2007," he added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey)