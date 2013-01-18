FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
PARIS The resolution of the euro zone debt crisis will depend not only on the decisions of the European Central Bank and regulators but also on governments carrying out reforms, ECB executive baord member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
"The resolution of the euro zone crisis does not mainly depend on regulatory decisions nor decisions taken by the ECB," Coeure told a conference in Paris.
"It depends mainly on the will and commitment of states to reform their economies on the one hand and on the other to improve the functioning of the euro zone, which is to say the institutions that allow it to be more resilent to shocks like those we've seen since 2007," he added.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
LONDON Tourists are heading back to Europe, and the recovery is showing up in everything from rising hotel bookings to tax-free shopping and air traffic, leading to a brighter earnings outlook for travel and leisure companies.