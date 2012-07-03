FRANKFURT The European Central Bank reacted to growing concerns about the risks being embedded in its balance sheet on Tuesday by setting a limit on the amount of state-backed bank bonds that banks can use as collateral in ECB lending operations.

Banks in troubled euro zone countries such as Greece have been increasingly borrowing ultra-cheap funds from the ECB using self-issued bonds which are then given a state guarantee by the government which make them eligible at the ECB.

The amounts involved could be over 100 billion euros. Central bank policymakers have become increasingly disgruntled by the practice in recent months, worried it could leave the ECB facing enormous losses if Greece or others doing the same left the euro.

On Tuesday, in a surprise decision, they sought to rectify the fears by capping the amount of the specially tailored bonds banks can use at the ECB at their current level.

"Counterparties that issue eligible bank bonds guaranteed by a (European) public sector entity with the right to impose taxes may not submit such bonds or similar bonds issued by closely linked entities as collateral for Eurosystem credit operations in excess of the nominal value of these bonds already submitted," the ECB said in a legal document.

It added that the new rules would come into force immediately while in exceptional circumstances and with pre-approval from the ECB's decision making Governing Council, banks may be able to increase their use of the contested collateral.

To gain approval banks will have to submit a plan on how they will wean themselves off ECB funding.

