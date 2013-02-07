FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is expected to keep its main refinancing rate on hold at 0.75 percent on Thursday.

Below are key points from the ECB's most recent policy statement compared with previous months. Capitals have been added by Reuters for emphasis.

OPENING PARAGRAPH:

Jan 10 - HICP inflation rates ... are expected to fall below 2 percent this year.

The economic weakness in the euro area is expected to extend into 2013.

Later in 2013 economic activity should gradually recover.

Dec 6 - HICP inflation rates ... are expected to fall below 2 percent in 2013.

The economic weakness in the euro area is expected to extend into next year.

Later in 2013 economic activity should gradually recover.

Nov 8 - Inflation rates are likely to remain above 2 percent for the remainder of 2012. They are expected to fall below that level in the course of next year.

Economic activity in the euro area is expected to remain weak.

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS: GDP

Jan 10 - Available statistics and survey indicators continue to signal further weakness in activity, which is expected to extend into this year.

More recently several conjunctural indicators have broadly stabilised, albeit at low levels, and financial market confidence has improved significantly.

The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area remain on the downside.

Dec 6 - Available statistics and survey indicators continue to signal further weakness in activity in the last quarter of the year, although more recently some indicators have stabilised at low levels.

The Governing Council continues to see downside risks to the economic outlook for the euro area.

Nov 8 - As regards the second half of 2012, the available indicators continue to signal weak activity.

The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area remain on the downside.

INFLATION

Jan 10 - Underlying price pressures should remain contained.

Risks to the outlook for price developments are seen as broadly balanced over the medium term.

Dec 6 - Underlying price pressures should remain moderate.

Risks to the outlook for price developments are seen as broadly balanced.

Nov 8 - Underlying price pressures should remain moderate. Current levels of inflation should thus remain transitory. We will continue to monitor closely further developments in costs, wages and prices.

Risks to the outlook for price developments continue to be broadly balanced.

MONETARY ANALYSIS

Jan 10 - The underlying pace of monetary expansion continues to be subdued.

To a large extent, subdued loan dynamics reflect the current stage of the business cycle, heightened credit risk and the ongoing adjustment in the balance sheets of households and enterprises.

Dec 6 - The underlying pace of monetary expansion continues to be subdued.

To a large extent, subdued loan dynamics reflect the weak outlook for GDP, heightened risk aversion and the ongoing adjustment in the balance sheets of households and enterprises, all of which weigh on credit demand. Furthermore, in a number of euro area countries, capital constraints, risk perception and the segmentation of financial markets restrict credit supply.

Nov 8 - The underlying pace of monetary expansion continues to be subdued.

FISCAL POLICIES

Jan 10 - The recent significant decline in sovereign bond yields should be bolstered by further progress in fiscal consolidation.

Dec 6 - Significant progress has already been made in reducing domestic and external imbalances and in improving competitiveness.

Nov 8 - There is clear evidence that consolidation efforts in euro area countries are bearing fruit. It is crucial that efforts are maintained to restore sound fiscal positions.

(Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)