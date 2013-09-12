FRANKFURT The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged at its September policy meeting and confirmed its forward guidance of keeping interest rates low or lower for an extended period.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the last rate-setting meeting on Sept 5.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 11

"A quick change in monetary policy would definitely come much too soon for the euro zone economy.

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), SEPT 11

On the ECB's policy option of launching another longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO): "It (LTRO) has been discussed as an option on the table. So far the package we have right now, I think, seems appropriate.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 10

"In early 1994, when the U.S. recovery gained strength, the Fed started a tightening cycle and bond markets crashed not only in the U.S. but also around the world. If spillovers were large in 1994, we can expect them to be even larger today in an even more deeply interconnected world.

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), SEPT 10

"The latest indicators are consistent with gradual improvement: the decline in output should come to a halt in the coming months. The downside risks to this scenario are compounded by investors' concerns about possible political instability.

YVES MERSCH (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 6

"We do not see risks to financial stability stemming from the current low level of interest rates that would warrant policy action.

