FRANKFURT The European Central Bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting interest rates closer to zero and launched another programme to drive up lending in the hope that such measures will revive the euro zone recovery.

Following are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the bank's Sept. 4 meeting.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), SEPT 5

On four-year loan and asset-backed security programme: "The ECB aims for an easing impact that is more certain and less dependent on the borrowing behaviour of banks... What is clear here is that there is a commitment to have a sizable easing impact."

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), SEPT 4

"The significant point here was to affect the exchange rate. As you have seen this happened quickly and will be lasting. From this side we have in any event a very clear relief effect for Europe's export sector."

