FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept euro zone interest rates on hold at an all-time low of 0.75 percent at its August policy meeting.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the August 2 meeting.

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), AUG 9

"Don't have any doubt about the determination of the governing council and its capacity to act within the terms of its mandate."

"Our operations will be of sufficient size to have a strong impact on the markets. We should be ready to intervene very soon, prioritising short-term debt markets.

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), AUG 7

"It (any bond-buying) should be big enough to deal with the problems you want to solve but you also have to look at risk considerations."

"What you don't want is little piecemeal things. It should be substantial and sustainable enough so it would actually make a difference.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), AUG 6

"Whether our funding operations should be better targeted to the financing of the real economy, and particularly of SMEs, even though the implementation would obviously be difficult, would deserve further thoughts."

"Any means to channel ECB liquidity where it is most needed, namely to households and enterprises, is worth considering.

