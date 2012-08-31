FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is expected to flesh out plans for a new bond-buying programme at its rate-setting policy meeting next week and economists are divided over whether the bank will also cut its main refinancing rate further.

The ECB's Governing Council is due to meet on September 6.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the last policy meeting on August 2.

To read full stories, double-click on the numbers in brackets.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), AUG 31

On possible differences within the ECB's Governing Council about the new government bond programme: "There is complete agreement in the ECB Council - and especially between the Austrian National Bank and Bundesbank - in regard to the absolute necessity and primacy of price stability. There can be differences in matters of details but the basic orientation is one that we absolutely share."

"It's sensible that if one does it (bond buys), that it happens with conditions.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD) AUG 30

On conditions for new bond buy programme: "From my point of view this means that the IMF will be involved in setting the economic adjustment programmes because the IMF of course has unique know-how and has high leverage as an external policeman in these cases.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT) AUG 29

"The ECB will do what is necessary to ensure price stability. It will remain independent. And it will always act within the limits of its mandate."

"Yet it should be understood that fulfilling our mandate sometimes requires us to go beyond standard monetary policy tools. When markets are fragmented or influenced by irrational fears, our monetary policy signals do not reach citizens evenly across the euro area. We have to fix such blockages to ensure a single monetary policy and therefore price stability for all euro area citizens. This may at times require exceptional measures.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND) AUG 29

"The message on the euro's irreversibility is so important that one should not create uncertainty that will start to live a life of its own.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), AUG 27

"The whole discussion (within the Governing Council about the new government bond purchase programme) will be led by the requirement that any concerns about treaty-violating state financing are dispelled."

"We will only act within our mandate.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), AUG 26

"We shouldn't underestimate the danger that central bank financing can become addictive like a drug.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), AUG 20

"Firstly, my clear preference is that Greece should remain in the currency union."

"Secondly, it is in Greece's hands to ensure that. Thirdly, a Greek exit would be manageable.

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), AUG 11

"As we experimented with Italy during the summer of 2011, if we take on the pressure of the markets, the pressure on political authorities disappears."

"To say that the central bank will resolve the problem now in intervening without having the guarantee that one would tackle the underlying imbalances is counterproductive.

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), AUG 9

"Don't have any doubt about the determination of the governing council and its capacity to act within the terms of its mandate."

"Our operations will be of sufficient size to have a strong impact on the markets. We should be ready to intervene very soon, prioritising short-term debt markets.

ARDO HANSSON (ESTONIA), AUG 7

"It (any bond-buying) should be big enough to deal with the problems you want to solve but you also have to look at risk considerations."

"What you don't want is little piecemeal things. It should be substantial and sustainable enough so it would actually make a difference.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), AUG 6

"Whether our funding operations should be better targeted to the financing of the real economy, and particularly of SMEs, even though the implementation would obviously be difficult, would deserve further thoughts."

"Any means to channel ECB liquidity where it is most needed, namely to households and enterprises, is worth considering.

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)