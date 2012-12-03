FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday, but an update of its staff forecasts for the euro zone economy will be eyed closely for clues on possible rate cuts next year.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the last policy meeting on November 8.

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), DEC 3

"Expansion in central bank money has not affected inflation expectations, which have remained well-anchored.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 1

"The notion that the euro is a currency without a state is in my view misguided. The euro is a currency with a state - but it's a state whose branches of government are not yet clearly defined.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), NOV 30

On the economic outlook for the euro zone: "The recovery for most of the euro zone will certainly begin in the second half of 2013.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 29

On bank supervision: "... Realistically I expect that the European banking supervision will not be able to operate fully before the beginning of 2014.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), NOV 28

When asked about the ECB's non-standard measures: "Never say never, but we have gone far already.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 26

"If domestic policy-makers and other economic actors delay necessary reforms because they can count on the central bank to provide support whenever market conditions deteriorate, monetary policy may become insufficiently effective, as well as biased towards the short term.

"Money supply is quite weak, credit provision is negative to the non-financial sector.

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE-PRESIDENT), Nov 26

"Our policy is already very accommodative.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 25

On rescue package for Greece: "We need a package of measures to close the financial gap that will include a substantial reduction of the interest rates and a debt buy-back by Greece. A hair cut does not belong to that package.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), NOV 23

Euro zone outlook: "I can address you today with a background of a relative return of confidence in the prospects of the euro area. The return of confidence is justified."

On bank supervision: "All banks established in participating member states would fall within the remit of the single supervisor. This is important to ensure a level playing field.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 22

On Greek debt: "Whoever wants to avoid a haircut of public creditors and sees that as a red line, must be ready to move on other issues.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 20

"We are at risk in Europe to face a situation which is a little bit like Japan in 90s, with forbearance in addressing issues in the banking system and the temptation on relying on central bank to provide liquidity to banks even at the expense of efficiency and ultimately at the expense of price stability.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 19

On banking union set up: "Deposit guarantees are not a very key question ... deposit guarantee funds have never been enough for a systemic crisis.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), NOV 19

On voting mechanism for banking supervision matters: "As such decisions could also lead to fiscal costs, it would only be consistent to have voting weights based on capital shares.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 19

On banking supervision: "It is crucial that all banks are covered by the SSM (single supervisory mechanism). A two-tier system would result in an uneven playing field, effectively segmenting the banking sector, which is precisely what we are trying to repair.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), NOV 17

On Greek debt restructuring: "One can pose the question whether the leap of faith that you give (with a haircut) sets the right incentives or whether it would not make sense to set a haircut, which one will need in the end to regain capital market access, as a perspective for when the reforms... have been implemented.

JOZEF MAKUCH (SLOVAKIA), NOV 14

On bond purchase programme Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT): "It would be ideal if we didn't need to use it, the OMT, at all. Currently it (the OMT), together with many other non-standard measures, is considered by us as a sufficient toolbox - for now. We need to see the impact.

PATRICK HONOHAN (IRELAND), NOV 13

On euro zone countries' bond spreads: "We're in for a period of time in which spreads from different countries in the euro zone are going to remain different for quite a while. It's not all going to be fixed before the end of the year.

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)