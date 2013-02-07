FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's Governing Council is likely to discuss how banks' early repayments of ECB crisis loans affect the central bank's monetary policy when they meet on Thursday to set the interest rates for the 17 countries that use the euro.

The ECB is widely expected to leave its main rate at a record low of 0.75 percent. A Reuters poll of 75 economists forecast last week the ECB would not change its rates until July 2014 at least - the end of the forecast horizon.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since the last policy meeting on January 10.

ERKKI LIIKANEN (FINLAND), FEB 5

"We have no foreign exchange target.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), JAN 30

On economy: "The confidence indicators such as the Ifo index that we are receiving show an upwards trend - admittedly, one must soberly say, with low growth rates as a whole.

VITOR CONSTANCIO (VICE PRESIDENT), JAN 29

On SSM: "If the central bank is responsible for both price stability and bank supervision, any negative event in the second task could damage the central bank's reputation as a monetary authority.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 29

On liquidity in money market: "We will exert vigilance to ensure that ... the overall liquidity conditions prevailing in the money market will remain consistent with the degree of accommodation that the current outlook for prices and real activity warrant.

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), JAN 28

On OMT: "The ideal situation would be for the OMT never to be used. It's like a nuclear deterrent. Whenever you use it, that will raise new questions and new issues.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 26

On competitive currency devaluation: "We have well-established fora of economic governance like the G7 or the G20 and we should use them. We should not fall back to a situation where everyone is looking after his own interests.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JAN 25

"It is a situation where you have positive contagion on the financial markets and for the financial variables. But we don't see this transmitted to the real economy yet.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), JAN 22

On economic outlook: "We begin 2013 with more confidence than we had in January one year ago.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 22

On central bank independence: "There is reason for concern when public pressure is asserted on a central bank to do more when the problems are of a structural nature."

"Even looser monetary policy cannot solve structural problems.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JAN 21

On central bank independence, exchange rates: "Already alarming violations can be observed, for example in Hungary or Japan, where the new government is interfering massively in the business of the central bank with pressure for a more aggressive monetary policy and threatening an end to central bank autonomy. A consequence, whether intentional or unintentional, could moreover be an increased politicisation of exchange rates.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 20

On euro zone economy: "Unfortunately we are still in a phase were the economy in Europe is shrinking... there are some positive signs, but it is not yet clear whether we are at a turning point."

"The big danger is that governments and other economic players become complacent. And do nothing themselves. That would be a tragic mistake and would quickly undo positive developments.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), JAN 20

On OMT bond programme: "The programme can bring considerable risks to the monetary policy. Those risks now have to be limited and prevented.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 18

On LTRO repayments: "I don't expect that to have an important impact on the money market ... given the high level of excess liquidity in the euro zone.

On possible exit: "We've got instruments that allow us to withdraw liquidity if necessary in the form of deposits or through the issue of certificates of deposits... So when the time comes we will have all the instruments to do it, but it's not currently in the cards.

