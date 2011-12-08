FRANKFURT Financial markets expect the European Central Bank to cut interest rates to 1.0 percent on Thursday as the euro zone debt crisis continues to hammer the bloc. Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since its last policy decision on November 3.

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 2

"The lingering and expanding sovereign debt crisis must be halted to avoid macroeconomic and financial disaster, in the euro area and beyond."

"Uncertainty remains very high and risks to the economic outlook on the downside."

"Low interest rates may also discourage banks from trading in interbank money markets. This is an important market for the transmission of monetary policy.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), DEC 1

"We might be asked whether a new fiscal compact would be enough to stabilise markets and how a credible longer-term vision can be helpful in the short term. Our answer is that it is definitely the most important element to start restoring credibility. Other elements might follow, but the sequencing matters."

"The ECB's monetary policy is constantly guided by the goal of maintaining price stability in the euro area over the medium term. And when I say this, I mean price stability in either direction. This applies to both the setting of official interest rates and the implementation of non-standard measures."

"Downside risks to the economic outlook have increased.

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), NOV 30

"The situation in Europe and the world has significantly worsened over the past few weeks. Market stress has intensified ... (and) we are now looking at a true financial crisis -- that is a broad-based disruption in financial markets.

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 26

"The printing presses will definitely not be used to reduce state debt.

JOSE MANUEL GONZALEZ-PARAMO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 25

Asked if the ECB would consider large scale bond purchases, he said: "There are some calls in the market for that, but these calls are out of the question because they are out of our mandate."

YVES MERSCH (LUXEMBOURG), NOV 25

Asked about the ECB holding 3-year funding operations, he said: "We see indeed that there are problems for the banks in that they cannot refinance themselves beyond the (time) that they are lent money by the ECB, which is one year maximum.

JENS WEIDMANN (GERMANY), NOV 22

"(The ECB) would overstretch its mandate and call into question the legitimacy of its independence by accepting a role of lender of last resort for highly indebted member states,"

"We will only be spared a recession if the current crisis of confidence does not escalate further.

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 21

"The sovereign debt crisis has re-intensified and is now spreading over to other countries including so-called core countries. This is a new phenomenon."

"Based on most recent information, our staff do not expect longer term weakening in economic activity, but expect a soft patch.

EWALD NOWOTNY (AUSTRIA), NOV 21

"What we certainly have to discuss is what is a role for the ECB in these difficult times, but this is also something we will discuss in Frankfurt at the appropriate time."

"In this situation we see now, where we see a clear deterioration of economic expectations, at the last ECB meeting we reacted with a rate cut.

JOSE MANUEL GONZALEZ-PARAMO (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 18

"We would not rule out a recession.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), NOV 18

"We are aware of the current difficulties for banks due to the stress on sovereign bonds, the tightness of funding markets and the scarcity of eligible collateral. We are also aware of the problems of maturity mismatches on balance sheets, the challenges to raise levels of capital and the cyclical risks related to the downturn.

JOZEF MAKUCH (SLOVAKIA), NOV 18

"We will do what's needed.

MARKO KRANJEC (SLOVENIA), NOV 10

"The scenario of a euro zone break-up is not being considered and there is no point in debating it.

KLAAS KNOT (NETHERLANDS), NOV 10

"We have gone pretty far in what we can do but there is not much more that can be expected from us. It is now up to the governments."

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 7

"I assume that in 1 - 2 years at the latest the crisis will be under control, if not overcome. Overcome in the sense that acute political actions are no longer necessary.

YVES MERSCH (LUXEMBOURG), NOV 5

On the ECB's government bond purchase programme: "If we observe that our interventions are undermined by a lack of efforts by national governments then we have to pose ourselves the problem of the incentive effect.

JUERGEN STARK (EXECUTIVE BOARD), NOV 4

On the ECB's decision to cut rates: "We anticipated the deterioration of the economic situation over the next couple of weeks, so this was a pre-emptive decision. We never pre-commit, but I would like to stress this was a pre-emptive decision.

