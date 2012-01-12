FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is expected to leave euro zone interest rates at a record low of 1.0 percent when it holds its first policy meeting of the year on Thursday.

Below are highlights of ECB policymakers' comments since their last meeting on December 8.

To read full stories, double-click on the numbers in brackets.

LUC COENE (BELGIUM), JAN 7

"It's true that there is still this uncertainty over the survival of the euro zone. I believe this remains a hypothesis which is complete fantasy."

"If the Greeks decide anyway to leave - something that seems to me to be completely inconceivable - ... Europe will certainly stand shoulder to shoulder to protect the system.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 7

"The Executive Board must be a team... It must show cohesion externally.

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), JAN 6

"Since the ECB launched its big 3-year refinancing operation worth 500 billion (euros), we have ... state debt issuances which have gone very well.

"In the current situation, we consider that we (ECB) can refinance the banks without risk.

JOERG ASMUSSEN (EXECUTIVE BOARD), JAN 6

Bond buying is allowed under the ECB's mandate, "but they are limited in time frame and volume. One has to say that very clearly, too.

KLAAS KNOT (NETHERLANDS), JAN 5

On drop in value of the euro: "I am not worried. This fits with historic exchange rate fluctuations.

ATHANASIOS ORPHANIDES (CYPRUS), JAN 5

"Reversing the Greek private sector involvement decision would also raise the financing costs on the Greek government, but by restoring trust in the euro zone it would reduce the financing costs of other euro zone governments.

ANDRES LIPSTOK (ESTONIA), DEC 29

"Anyone who believes that the SMP (Securities Markets Programme of government bond buying) is designed to provide lender-of-last-resort type financing to governments is completely misguided."

"Any speculation about possible floors or ceilings (for ECB interest rates) is misleading... Monetary policy decisions will be taken in order to keep inflation rates below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term.

IGNAZIO VISCO (ITALY), DEC 24

"Monetary policy will be attentive to the (economic) cycle. It is thus that we defend monetary stability in the medium-term.

LORENZO BINI SMAGHI (EX-EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 22

"If conditions changed and the need for further increased liquidity emerged, I would see no reason why such an instrument (QE) tailor-made for specific characteristics of the euro area should not be used."

"If the issue is not one of solvency of governments but one of liquidity then the ECB has room for action (to increase bond buys) - one could even say the ECB has a duty of action.

MARIO DRAGHI (PRESIDENT), DEC 19

"The treaty specifies very closely what our remit is, namely (to) ensure price stability in the medium term. The treaty also forbids monetary financing and ... we want to act within the treaty."

"We know that banks experience now, and will be experiencing even more so, a very significant funding constraint, especially in the first quarter of 2012."

"The pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is really very, very significant if not unprecedented.

BENOIT COEURE (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 19

"The ECB should be vigilant and see whether it needs to do more. But the decision must be one taken by the ECB without political interference."

"The SMP (bond-buying programme) fulfils a monetary policy purpose, and clearly falls within the mandate of the ECB. One therefore cannot claim that the ECB has become a fiscal player.

CHRISTIAN NOYER (FRANCE), DEC 19

"Engaging in large scale purchases of sovereign bonds is well beyond what should be expected in the central bank's role as a lender of last resort."

"Large scale asset purchases are not without risks. Although they may help to eliminate upward pressure on interest rates in the short term, they will also affect price and financial stability in the medium run."

"To the extent that financial markets jeopardize price stability, the euro system must intervene. This analysis has motivated our decisions in the past and will continue to motivate them.

PETER PRAET (EXECUTIVE BOARD), DEC 9

"Very often we hear the story that we should buy and buy and buy government bonds. That will of course not solve the problems.

"In advanced economies, growth sapping headwinds persist with annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth expected below potential."

"These factors, combined with the ongoing tensions in financial markets, are expected to restrain global growth over the medium term.

(Compiled by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Patrick Graham)