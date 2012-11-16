BERLIN A group of Germans is suing the European Central Bank over its new programme to buy up the debt of struggling euro zone countries as it believes it is incompatible with European Union law, Europolis said on Friday.

Europolis, a group led by German academic Markus Kerber, said in a statement that its chief had lodged a complaint at the European Court of Justice on behalf of some 5,217 people associated with the Berlin-based German group "Civil Coalition".

On September 6 ECB President Mario Draghi sought to calm unease on markets about the spreading crisis on the euro zone's periphery by unveiling a new bond-buying programme allowing for potentially unlimited interventions for ailing states.

The plaintiffs have asked the court to declare the decision to be incompatible with European Union law.

Kerber said the bond-buying programme violated the taboo of financing state deficits. Civil Coalition asked Kerber to file their complaint as his group has lodged other such complaints before.

"Should the European Court of Justice approve the action of the ECB and let it continue in this direction, not only the euro zone but also the European Union as a community of law would be headed for disaster", he said in an emailed statement.

According to EU law, individuals can only lodge direct complaints with the European Court of Justice in exceptional cases. A plaintiff needs to be directly and personally affected for a suit to be accepted, making it likely that the citizens' complaint will be rejected.

The ECB has not yet bought any bonds as part of the programme announced in September.

The ECB was not immediately available to comment.

The court confirmed that the complaint had been lodged.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Michelle Martin)