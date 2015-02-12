EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON The ECB's vice president shrugged off concerns on Thursday that central banks were being sucked into a global currency war, saying each had their own mandate and domestic objective to fulfill.
"International cooperation is difficult... it has only happened historically in situations of acute crisis," Vitor Constancio said at a banking dinner.
"You cannot expect central banks to start changing their policies just for reasons of international cooperation... that is the reality," he added.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.