EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON The euro zone's technocrats should not be blamed for the bloc's woes, the European Central Bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday, because bailout and austerity programmes were all agreed by elected governments.
"Don't put the blame on technocrats for what has happened in Europe," Constancio said at a banking dinner. "(Bailout programmes are) always discussed by the finance ministers... so it is always decisions by elected governments."
Constancio added that there was no deflation in the traditional sense of the word yet in the euro zone but he acknowledged that the ECB was not meeting its sole mandate of keeping the bloc's inflation at just below 2 percent.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.