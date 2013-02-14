BRUSSELS Lowering into negative territory the interest rate on banks' deposits at the European Central Bank is a possibility the ECB is technically ready for but no decision has been made yet, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

The ECB's deposit rate is at zero and there has been market speculation it could be cut into negative to give banks incentives to lend rather than hoard money.

"It is not clear-cut, it's a possibility. We are aware but no decision has been made and as we have said, technically, from the point of view of technicality, we are ready to do it if one day we would decide that but that has not been the case," Constancio told a European Union event in Brussels.

Denmark has cut its deposit rate to negative, meaning banks have to pay for the money they deposit at the central bank.

"If credit is not buoyant, and this may lead banks - as for a period has happened in Denmark - to increase their loan rates to compensate for the cost they have by having to pay the central bank with negative deposit rates," Constancio said.

(Reporting by Claire Davenport, writing by Sakari Suoninen)