FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BRUSSELS The European Central Bank's monetary policy will remain accommodative, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday, noting that inflation in the euro zone is falling significantly.
"Monetary policy is accommodative," Constancio said. "It will continue to be accommodative to respond to the present situation in which inflation is going down significantly."
Annual euro zone inflation fell to 1.7 percent in March, its lowest level since August 2010, spurred by a continued downward trend in energy prices. The ECB expects inflation to fall further to average 1.3 percent next year.
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.