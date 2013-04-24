BRUSSELS The European Central Bank's monetary policy will remain accommodative, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday, noting that inflation in the euro zone is falling significantly.

"Monetary policy is accommodative," Constancio said. "It will continue to be accommodative to respond to the present situation in which inflation is going down significantly."

Annual euro zone inflation fell to 1.7 percent in March, its lowest level since August 2010, spurred by a continued downward trend in energy prices. The ECB expects inflation to fall further to average 1.3 percent next year.

(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham)