FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will be able to mop up excess money in the financial markets when it so wishes and still has tools to push down market rates if needed, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

"Our particular method of supplying liquidity makes the future absorption of liquidity in excess of minimum reserve requirements easy to achieve," Constancio said at Goethe University.

If short-term interest rates faced undue upward pressure, the central bank can also react against that development, he added.

The ECB has given banks unlimited amount of money against collateral since the financial crisis intensified in late 2008.

