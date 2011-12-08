FRANKFURT The European Central Bank still has weapons in its arsenal to fight the euro zone debt crisis, and will use them if required, the central bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday, adding it would act within its mandate.

"The ECB is also open-minded to extending its non-standard monetary policy within its mandate, when circumstances require, as we have shown today," Constancio said in a speech at Interest Rate Forum, after the ECB cut interest rates to a record low of 1.0 percent.

"Overall, we have the available tools."

But he also said the main responsibility for solving the sovereign debt crisis rests with governments and the EU.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECB introduced new measures to help the ailing banking sector and to avoid a credit crunch which would crimp the economy.

Constancio also said the risk of falling prices is still small, but there has been a slight increase in the chance of that happening.

"The modelled probability of a deflationary episode is very small indeed, even if it has recently slightly increased," he said.

(For a copy of the speech, click on: here)

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Andreas Kroener)