European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio looks on during the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt July 4, 2013. The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 0.50 percent on Thursday. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

NEW YORK The economic and social benefits of a bond-buying programme will outweigh any possible financial risks, the European Central Bank's vice president told a forum of top central bankers on Friday.

Vitor Constancio, speaking in New York, said the possible risks associated with the so-called quantitative easing programme are not likely to come about. He added that macro-prudential tools that regulate financial firms should go a long way to dealing with any risks in the sector.

The ECB is set to launch QE in March.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)