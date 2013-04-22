Vice-President of the European Central Bank Vitor Constancio arrives to attends a news conference on the second day of the G20 at a hotel in Mexico City November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

FRANKFURT Inflation in the euro zone is coming down "rather significantly", which is important when the European Central Bank decides whether to cut interest rates, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio was quoted as saying on Monday.

Expectations that the ECB could cut rates further from the already record-low level of 0.75 percent have increased recently as some economic data has come in weak, with even core countries showing economic malaise.

Inflation has also come down. It fell to 1.7 percent in March, its lowest level since August 2010, spurred by a continued downward trend in energy prices.

"Inflation was coming down rather significantly," Constancio told news agency MNI. "And that's an important factor of course for us, because inflation is always the first consideration."

"At the same time, the economy continued to give signs of weakness, and that's where we are. So when we have our next meeting we will see the latest information and we will take the decision," he added.

