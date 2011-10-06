BERLIN The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was to start buying covered bonds again, reopening the 60 billion euro (52 billion pound) programme it ran between 2009 and 2010.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said the bank would spend 40 billion euros over a 12-month period from November, buying in both the primary and secondary markets.

Trichet said the move would help ensure there are no constraints on liquidity in the markets.

Covered bonds are bonds backed by assets such as mortgages and public sector loans and are perceived as safe and high-quality assets.

The ECB's previous covered bond programme ran from June 2009 to June 2010 with a steady rate of purchases of around 5 billion euros a month.

