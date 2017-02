FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had ended its second covered bond purchase programme with less than half the 40 billion euros it had set aside for it spent, and added it can be reactivated if needed.

"Should the Governing Council deem it to be appropriate to reopen the programme, this will be communicated in advance," the ECB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)