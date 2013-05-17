ORLEANS, France The European Central Bank's monetary policy will stay accommodative for "quite a long time", European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

The ECB was committed to providing the euro zone with abundant liquidity for as long as necessary, Coeure also told a conference in Orleans.

"We are saying that because we are well aware that rigidities and difficulties of transmission in the euro zone mean that the monetary policy will have to stay accommodative for quite a long time," he added at a conference in Orleans.

When he was asked what would happen when ECB will increase interest rate, Coeure said that an interest rate hike is not on the table, adding that the ECB would do that when they see risks to price stability on the medium term.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Paul Carrel)