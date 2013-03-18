FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Euro zone countries would be wrong to think they can use more debt to fight the bloc's debt crisis, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
"It would be illusionary to think that we could fight a debt problem with more and more debts, as public debt that is too high has negative effects on growth," Asmussen, an ECB Executive Board member, said in a speech in Berlin.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt, writing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.