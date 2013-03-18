BERLIN Euro zone countries would be wrong to think they can use more debt to fight the bloc's debt crisis, European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

"It would be illusionary to think that we could fight a debt problem with more and more debts, as public debt that is too high has negative effects on growth," Asmussen, an ECB Executive Board member, said in a speech in Berlin.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Annika Breidthardt, writing by Paul Carrel)