PARIS Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said on Thursday that euro zone states needed to ensure they had solid public finances in order for the European Central Bank to be able to do its job.

"We need solid public finances to protect the ECB, to allow us to do our job," Weidmann told a conference in Paris, adding that insolvency must still be an option for countries unable to repay debt.

Weidmann also said that it could not be a policy goal to have equal interest rates for businesses across the bloc.

