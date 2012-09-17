FRANKFURT Cyprus might need another five years before it is able to return to sovereign bond markets, Cypriot central bank president Panicos Demetriades told Handelsblatt in comments published on Monday.

When asked how long it would take before the island would be strong enough to refinance itself on its own, he answered: "A three year programme might not be enough, even we hope that it will be. It could take four or five years."

Demetriades, who also serves as a member of the ECB's governing council, said he "hoped" that a deal could be reached with the euro zone's permanent bailout fund ESM next month that would allow for the island's banks to be recapitalised starting January next year.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)