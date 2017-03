Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LUXEMBOURG A protracted period of low inflation is a risk for the euro zone economy but that is not the same as deflation, European Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Monday.

Speaking in Luxembourg ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, Mersch said the central bank did not see high inflation over the medium term, adding: "We do not see, at the same moment, any deflationary risk over the medium term."

