FRANKFURT European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday there was no risk of deflation in the euro zone.

"Monetary policy has succeeded in providing a stable nominal price anchor and also has succeeded in addressing episodes of risk of de-anchoring of inflation expectations," Praet, who is in charge of the ECB's economics portfolio, said in a speech at the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt.

"We had several episodes where we measured in market prices the fear of deflation, which we don't see today."

