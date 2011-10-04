FRANKFURT The ECB has abandoned long-pursued plans to reduce troubled banks' dependency on its funding, central banking sources have told Reuters, after it failed to find a suitable solution and due to fears it would reduce pressure on governments to tackle the problems.

The European Central Bank had been working on the highly sensitive plans for over 18 months in a bid to steer itself away from the emergency support of the banking sector that is blurring the role of its monetary policy.

Two euro zone central bank sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said ECB policymakers had now stopped pursuing the plans, however, concluding none were better than the current combination of limit-free ECB liquidity and national central banks providing Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to the hardest hit banks.

"This (dependent bank plan) is no longer something the Governing Council is looking at," said one of the sources.

"There is full allotment (limit-free liquidity loans to banks) of course, but it has been decided that the main way this will be dealt with is with ELA."

He said the view was that as ELA money lent to banks is underwritten by national central banks rather than the ECB, it keeps the necessary pressure on governments to solve the problems rather than shifting the responsibility to the ECB.

"The view now is that the main way to tackle the problem is at the national central bank level through the ELA," confirmed the second source.

The ECB declined to comment.

Only a week ago ECB policymaker and chief of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, underscored the concerns the ECB has about its crisis fighting efforts.

"With all our actions we set incentives for politicians. If I tell a politician, 'hey, take our balance sheet to leverage your assets,' I can be sure that there will be no further measures," he said in Washington.

With Italy and Spain now at risk of being dragged into the euro zone debt crisis, dependency on ECB funding has been growing again.

Banks are borrowing almost 500 billion euros (428.5 billion pounds) from the central bank on a regular basis, 100 billion more than back in April when the ECB was still trying to wind down its support.

Since then things have swung 180 degrees. ECB policymakers have signalled they will soon begin pumping 12-month funding into the banking system again, a crisis measure last used at the end of 2009.

Policymakers have faced calls for even longer-term lending operations so banks have complete funding security as the crisis plays out. Public comments suggest such moves have probably been ruled out, however, with the same fear it could encourage governments to down tools on banking system repairs.

While Ireland has been widely applauded for sticking firmly to its promises to tackle its problems, the ECB is increasingly concerned that it has slackened off on plans to bolster or wind down its banks.

Dublin has been generally unwilling to force its largely state-owned banks to sell off assets on the cheap in the current battered market, meaning it has made few inroads into cutting the over-leverage crippling its financial system.

Further problems are lurking on the horizon too. Ireland's interest-free grace period on over 30 billion euros borrowed to prop up the banks ends in 2013, meaning that if nothing is done the country's debts could quickly ratchet back up.

"The problems of the two countries (Greece and Ireland) will be dealt with but the (ECB) addicted bank plan has been abandoned," said the first source.

($1 = 0.753 Euros)

