The illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT Emergency overnight lending from the European Central Bank remained high, while overnight deposits hit a new 15-month, figures showed on Monday, a sign of strains in bank funding markets.

Banks took 2.8 billion euros (2.4 billion pounds) from the 17-country bloc central bank's expensive overnight lending facility, where they have to pay 2.25 percent interest, compared with Friday's 0.919 percent at the interbank markets.

Overnight borrowing topped one billion euros for the sixth day in the row and is likely to stay high until at least Wednesday, when banks get funds in the ECB's weekly refinancing operation.

At the same time, overnight deposits jumped to their highest level since late June of last year, topping 255 billion euros.

Banks are increasingly concerned about lending funds to each other as the European sovereign debt crisis worsens. The implosion of Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR), the first bank to fall victim to the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis, has added a sense of urgency to the talks.

Some French banks have come under intense pressure because of their exposure to Greece and other weak countries on Europe's southern periphery.

To ease funding strains, the ECB announced on Thursday new measures to ensure banks have access to central bank cash, including two one-year tenders, to be conducted later this year.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes and agree how to recapitalise banks.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Toby Chopra)