A logo is pictured on the Deutsche Bank building in Geneva, Switzerland, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank agreed to treat Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) sale of a stake in a Chinese bank as a done deal in its latest stress test, counting it towards the German lender's capital, after reassurances from China, it said on Wednesday.

"Prior to the finalisation of the stress test, ECB Banking Supervision had received sufficient confirmation from the competent Chinese authorities to deem the closure in 2016 a formality," the ECB's top supervisor Daniele Nouy said in a letter to an EU lawmaker.

The deal has yet to close.

