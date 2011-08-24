A sculpture showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's weekly dollar funding operation was not used on Wednesday, calming fears that euro zone banks are being increasingly blacklisted by U.S. money market funds because of their exposure to the region's debt crisis.

The ECB's weekly operation, which is usually expensive for banks to use compared with open markets, was used for the first time since February last week, sparking concerns about euro zone banks' access to money markets.

This week, however, the funds -- offered at the same 1.1 percent interest rate as last week -- were not taken, boosting hopes that interbank money markets may be stabilising.

"It is a good sign," said one euro zone monetary official, who requested anonymity.

"I think the hype about last week's use of the facility was overdone. After all it was only one bank and it was only $500 million (304 million pounds), so I hope the non-use is enough to calm the nerves of those who get too nervous too easily."

Money market traders also suggested there may have been an over reaction, although they remained wary.

"I think last week was the exception and someone was just getting nervous considering the backdrop of bad news," said one London-based trader.

"There has been a marginal pickup in sentiment. Things are clearly not great but seven days ago the market seemed just that little bit more toxic than it does today."

"The Eonia (money market interest rate) curve has priced out any easing by the ECB in the short dates for example. A week ago you were potentially looking at a rate cut in six months," he added.

INSURANCE PREMIUMS

While the ECB's weekly limit-free dollar and euro refinancing operations should ensure no euro zone bank falls victim to a funding drought, moves by U.S. money market funds and other traditional dollar providers to cut lending to Europe have added to market jitters.

Fears about the health of euro zone banks heavily exposed to the region's debt crisis, has triggered a new wave of unease on financial markets and seen European bank shares .SX7P plunge by almost a third since the start of July.

Insuring bank debt is now more expensive than ever. The Markit iTraxx senior financials index, which expresses the cost of insuring the debt of 25 European banks and insurers, hit a new record on Tuesday.

Credit Default Swaps (CDS) on many top European banks including Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BBVA (BBVA.MC), RBS (RBS.L), Unicredit (CRDI.MI), Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Santander (SAN.MC), Barclays (BARC.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), are all currently higher than after the Lehman Brothers collapse in late 2008.

"The CDS reflect the macro story. There is generally a big question over the European banking sector due to the exposures to sovereign debt and the chance of a return to recession has certainly increased which is also making matters worse," said RBS economist Silvio Peruzzo.

"What is going on between Greece and Finland over collateral (to secure Finland's participation in the latest bailout) and what we saw in France last week has shown that we are still far from a resolution to this crisis."

In the money market, the retrenchment by U.S. money market funds, that normally provide a major proportion of European banks' dollar financing, is pushing up borrowing costs for banks and adding fuel to talk of a return to recession.

German business morale posted its steepest drop since the collapse of Lehman this month, while other key data such as PMI's have suggested the euro zone's economic recovery is grinding to a halt.

Economists now see a long spell of flat interest rates, whereas just a few months ago forecasts were for a steady stream of hikes.

If the economy does falter substantially, already-stretched governments and central banks would have little ammunition with which to respond.

The ECB uses a swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide euro zone banks with the dollars. In return banks post collateral as security.

